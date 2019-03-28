Equestrian-themed engagements in store as the Queen visits Somerset

The Queen is to carry out a series of engagements in Somerset today. She will visit Manor Farm Stables, King’s Bruton School, and Hauser & Wirth Somerset after arriving in the county by Royal Train. It is her first visit to Somerset since the 2012 Jubilee tour of the UK.

The Queen meets well wishers during a visit to Yeovil in 2012 Credit: Chris Jackson/PA).

At the stables in Ditcheat The Queen will meet champion trainer Paul Nicholls before touring the yard and viewing the horses on parade. The Queen will also hear from representatives from the University of Bath working on research projects on equestrian sport spinal injuries and racehorse welfare. She will then visit King’s Bruton, a co-educational school founded in 1519. To mark 500 years of the school, the Queen will officially open the school’s new music centre. Before departing, the Queen will also officially name a new Avon and Somerset Police horse. She will also meet police horse Jubilee – the horse that she named during her last visit to Somerset.

The Queen meets a Police Horse called Harry Patch during her last visit to Somerset Credit: Chris Jackson/PA).