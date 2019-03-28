Facebook moves to ban white nationalist hate speech

Content related to white nationalism and separatism will now be banned by Facebook, as the social network broadens its definition of hate speech following the mosque attack in New Zealand and pressure from civil rights groups.

White supremacy has long been banned by the company, but it had held back from restricting white nationalism and separatism in the same way because of “broader concepts” such as American pride and Basque separatism, Facebook explained.

Following conversations with civil rights groups and academics, Facebook has decided that it can no longer separate the two from white supremacy and found overlaps in its own review of hate figures and organisations.

“Going forward, while people will still be able to demonstrate pride in their ethnic heritage, we will not tolerate praise or support for white nationalism and separatism,” the social network said in a blog post.

The ban will come into force from next week, covering all forms of praise, support and representation for both ideologies, across Facebook and Instagram.