Family’s deportation risk ‘an illustration of Tory-run Britain’

The case of a family at risk of deportation because they cannot afford the Home Office fee to process their application has been described as appalling by the First Minister.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, South of Scotland MSP Emma Harper raised the case involving her constituents, the Sbita family.

The Sbita family, four of whom are under the age of 16, told Ms Harper they are having to report to police on a weekly basis and are unable to work, study or make money for themselves as they await deportation to Tunisia as a result of not being able to afford the £7,000 Home Office fee.

It is understood the family are not at imminent risk of deportation.