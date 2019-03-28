How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the wheel: Manchester United manager's road to the top job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spent 11 years at Manchester United as a player and how now been appointed the first team manager. Credit: PA

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given the Manchester United manager job on a full time basis - but just how has the "baby-faced assassin" manoeuvred his way to his dream job? Born in Kristiansund, Norway, Solskjaer came through the youth team of Clausenengen before going on to score 115 goals in 109 appearances for the first team. His goal scoring prowess saw him earn a move to Molde in 1994, where he went on to score 31 goals in 42 matches. A big-money £1.5m move to Old Trafford soon followed in 1996, where his talent earned him the respect of the Manchester United faithful.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (centre) is introduced as a Manchester United signing in August 1996. Credit: PA

Solskjaer went on to play for the club under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson for 11 years. The renowned "super-sub" is perhaps best remembered for his injury time winner against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final in Barcelona, which earned Manchester United its historic Treble, yet to be repeated by any English club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is mobbed by teammates after scoring a last minute winner in the Champions League Cup Final against Bayern Munich. Credit: PA

During his 11 year stint at Old Trafford, Solskjaer won six Premier League titles, two FA cups, two Community Shields, one Champions League and one Intercontinental Cup. As a player, he scored 126 goals in 366 in all competitions between 1996 and 2007.

Manchester United's David Beckham, Roy Keane and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer (L-R) spray champagne after picking up the Premiership trophy after the 2-1 win over Everton in May 2003. Credit: PA

Solskjaer turns away from Everton's Joleon Lescott during a Premier League clash in April 2007. Credit: AP

Solskjaer was forced to retire from professional football in 2007 after a serious knee injury. He stayed on at Manchester United where he became the club's reserve team manager in 2008.

Solskjaer retired from professional football in 2007 after failing to recover from a serious knee injury. He was given a warm send-off at Old Trafford. Credit: AP

In 2011, he was offered a return to former club Molde as first team manager. During his first stint at the club, he led Molde to their first ever league titles.

Molde's Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the UEFA Europa League match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Credit: PA

Solskjaer was offered a return to the Premier League with Cardiff City in January 2014 but was unable to steer the club away from relegation. He left his role with the Welsh club in September following a poor run of results in the Championship. After a brief hiatus from the game, Solskjaer returned as Molde manager again. In his first full season in charge, they finished fifth.

Cardiff City's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gestures to his players on the sidelines as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in March 2014. Credit: AP

While manager of Molde and with Manchester United struggling under Mourinho, the Red Devils turned to their former striker and appointed him as interim boss in December 2018. His appointment saw an upturn in results, winning 14 of his 19 games in charge, with his only Premier League loss coming against Arsenal this month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates a 5-1 win against Cardiff City in his first game in charge as Manchester United manager. Credit: PA

He has managed impressive wins over Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris St Germain during his brief four-month stint as interim boss. His team's performances in the big-games has seen Manchester United narrow the gap to the top four from 11 to two points, in turn convincing the club's hierarchy to give him a three-year deal today.