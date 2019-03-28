Killing Eve dominates nominations for 2019 Baftas

Killing Eve looks set for a big night at this year's Baftas. Credit: BBC / Killing Eve

TV drama Killing Eve dominates this 2019 Bafta nominations, scooping 14 nods for the spy drama. Fellow BBC drama A Very English Scandal, about politician Jeremy Thorpe's downfall, is also high in the nominations list with 12. Ant and Dec have been nominated for best entertainment performance for Saturday Night Takeaway, despite Ant stepping down from presenting the show following his arrest for drink-driving. The ITV show is also in the running for best entertainment programme, alongside Britain's Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing and Michael McIntyre's Big Show, while The X Factor has been snubbed.

Killing Eve has dominated the nominations for this year's Baftas. Credit: BBC / Killing Eve

Netflix, the streaming service with deep pockets, does not get much of a look-in. Charlie Brooker's interactive Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch is up for single drama and has technical nominations for the likes of editing (fiction), and special, visual and graphic effects. Fellow Netflix show, makeover programme Queer Eye, is in the running for Must-See Moment. Last year, the streaming giant won a major Bafta, for Vanessa Kirby's performance as Princess Margaret in The Crown. The awards are due to be held in London on May 12. Here are the the nods in the major categories:

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway scooped the comedy pair a nomination. Credit: PA

Bafta has said its TV committee deemed Killing Eve eligible for this year's awards despite its own rules stating that a programme must have premiered in the UK. The TV drama, which leads the Bafta TV nominations with 14 nods, premiered in the US on BBC America last April before coming to the UK in September, where it aired on BBC One and on iPlayer. The dark comedy drama series has the most nominations out of any programme this year, with nods including best drama and best actress for both leading stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

Keeley Hawes scooped a nomination for her role in Bodyguard. Credit: PA