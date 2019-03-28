Man arrested after shopkeeper killed in Pinner stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a shopkeeper was stabbed to death in a robbery at his newsagents.

Scotland Yard said a 44-year-old man was detained in the London borough of Harrow on Wednesday in relation to the death of 54-year-old Ravi Katharkamar.

Mr Katharkamar was knifed in the chest as he opened Marsh Food and Wine in Pinner, north-west London, on Sunday morning.

A passer-by found him collapsed inside the shop suffering from stab injuries and police were called at about 6am.

London Ambulance Service also attended but Mr Katharkamar was pronounced dead at the scene 45 minutes later.

His attacker fled with a shop till which police are still trying to find.