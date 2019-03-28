Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on three-year deal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as Manchester United boss on a permanent three-year contract. The 46-year-old arrived at the club as interim manager in December until the end of the season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho. The Norwegian has turned results around at Old Trafford, winning 14 of his 19 games in charge, and reviving the club's hopes of a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

The Norwegian arrived at United as caretaker manager in December. Credit: PA

Solskjaer spent 11 years as a United player and is perhaps best remembered for his 1999 Champions League final goal which sealed the club a historic treble. As a player, he scored 126 goals in 366 appearances between 1996 and 2007 and managed the club's reserve team until the end of 2010. In a statement on the club website, Solskjaer said: “From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club. “It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. "The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far. "This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

When Solskjaer took over from Mourinho, the club were in sixth and 11 points off top four. Credit: PA

When Solskjaer took over from Mourinho, the club were in sixth and 11 points off top four. Solskjaer won his first eight games in charge on the way to an overall record of 14 wins and two draws in 19 games in the Premier League, losing just once to Arsenal this month. Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves.

“More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club. This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward. “I want to thank Ole and the coaching team for everything they have done so far and congratulate him on this richly deserved appointment. "The fans and everyone at the club are behind him as he looks to take us where we need to be and build the next stage of our history.”

United sources have said there will be a "gesture of goodwill" to Norwegian club Molde, where Solskjaer had been set to return as manager. Solskjaer's assistant Mike Phelan, who has a contract with Central Coast Mariners in Australia, is widely expected to stay on his role in Manchester. Manchester United players past and present have been quick to congratulate their manager following news of his full-time appointment. Marcus Rashford posted an image of himself with Solskjaer on Instagram with the cpation: "Congrats boss."

Solskjaer's former teammate Gary Neville tweeted: "I'm delighted for Ole. I didn't think this would happen when he was appointed. "However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource!" Rio Ferdinand, another former teammate of Solsjkaer, tweeted: "Yessss Ole is officially at The Wheel... Signed, Sealed, Delivered! Manager of @ManUtd! I hope my Thank You is in post Ole."