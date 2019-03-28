MPs to vote on 'substantially different' Withdrawal Agreement on Friday

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen

Theresa May will, on Friday, have one final throw of the dice to get her twice rejected Brexit deal past MPs. Speaker John Bercow cleared the Government's Brexit motion on the EU Withdrawal Agreement for debate on Thursday, ruling that it complies with parliamentary conventions which bar ministers from asking MPs to vote repeatedly on the same proposals. He said the motion "complies with the test" because it is "new and substantially different". The motion will not count as a third attempt to pass a "meaningful vote" on Mrs May's deal because it will not cover the future relationship with Europe. MPs will be voting on the Withdrawal Agreement only, which argues the terms of actually leaving the EU, including terms on future trade and the Irish backstop, and not the Political Declaration which sets out plans for a future trade and security relationship with the EU.

But the deal swiftly looked doomed to failure once again as Labour said they would not be backing the Prime Minister's "blindfold Brexit" deal. Jeremy Corbyn confirmed his party would "vote against the motion tomorrow" arguing the Government could not treat the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration as two separate documents. "What the Prime Minister is trying to do is something she denied she would do on 14th January and that is separate the Withdrawal Agreement from the Political Declaration, from the future arrangements. "Well you can't separate them, because otherwise you move into a blindfold Brexit on the basis of the Withdrawal Agreement.

"There's no way out of it once you've signed it and gone into it, and we're not prepared to support the Prime Minister on this." Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said by not giving MPs a vote on the document which sets out the UK's future relationship with the EU, "Brexit is going to be determined by the outcome of the next Tory leadership contest". "What the Government is doing is not in the national interest and that’s why we will not support it tomorrow," Mr Starmer wrote on Twitter.

The Democratic Union Party, too, confirmed what they said yesterday - that they would not be backing a fresh vote. Nigel Dodds told ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt: “This doesn’t change anything in terms of our position - it is a procedural way around, our concerns remain.” Yesterday, within hours of Mrs May announcing she would resign if MPs backed her deal, the DUP said it would not support a fresh meaningful Brexit vote because "the necessary changes we seek to the backstop have not been secured".

In a statement the DUP said: "We want to secure the United Kingdom's departure from, and our future relationship with, the European Union on terms that accord with our key objectives to ensure the integrity of the United Kingdom. "In our view the current withdrawal agreement does not do so and the backstop, which we warned this Government against from its first inception, poses an unacceptable threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom and will inevitably limit the United Kingdom's ability to negotiate on the type of future relationship with the EU." European Research Group chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg, had said he would be voting Mrs May's deal despite having rejecting it twice, but the Tory Brexiter told ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston his backing was dependent on the DUP's support.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston explains what may happen now

Speaking on ITV's Peston programme on Wednesday night, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "I'm strongly influenced by the DUP's concerns about the union in the backstop and I want to see their concerns addressed in a way that gives them thorough reassurance. "I've said I will support the DUP if the deal is brought back and they are still opposing it." Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Parliament would be sitting on Friday, suggesting the UK could crash out of the EU without a deal if the vote on the Withdrawal Agreement was defeated. "In agreeing tomorrow's motion we will trigger the automatic extension of Article 50 to May 22," she said.

"If we don't agree the Withdrawal Agreement tomorrow then we will not, so that leaves in doubt the future for the arrangements with the European Council." The Government are attempting to pass Mrs May's Brexit deal through Parliament for a third time, after MPs could not come to a consensus on Wednesday. MPs failed to find a majority for a way forward after not one of the eight alternatives came out on top during voting. Passing the Withdrawal Agreement alone would allow the UK to qualify for an extension in Brexit talks to May 22 under the terms set down by the European Council last week. But it would not fulfill the requirements of last year's EU Withdrawal Act, which stipulates that both elements must be approved by MPs to pass the "meaningful vote" allowing the deal to be ratified.