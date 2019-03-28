Pleasant spells of sunshine for rest of today

This Evening and Tonight: Most places will be dry all night under clear skies. Patchy frost and fog will form, especially in the southwest of England and Wales, where fog may become quite dense. Northwest Scotland will stay windy with light rain arriving later.

Friday: Early fog and frost will clear, leaving another warm sunny day for England and Wales. Scotland and Northern Ireland will be cloudier and cooler with rain in the far northwest.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Saturday warm and sunny south, but colder and cloudier north with some rain. Sunday cloudy and cold for most. Monday brighter and colder south, with wind and rain north.