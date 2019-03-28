Private slimming clinics giving some patients inappropriate drugs – report

Private slimming clinics have been found providing patients with unlicensed and inappropriate weight loss drugs, health inspectors have said. Some independent practices in England prescribed unlicensed medicines and ones not recommended by health officials without informing the people taking them, according to a new Care Quality Commission (CQC) report. Age checks were also not carried out in some slimming clinics, meaning services could not be sure patients were over the age of 18 before beginning treatment. The CQC report analysed a sample of first and follow-up inspection reports to assess the care provided by private GPs, travel, slimming, circumcision and allergy clinics.

Some patients were given inappropriate drugs Credit: Julien Behal/ PA

Around 42% of 38 private slimming clinics were found not to be providing safe care on their first inspection, and almost a quarter (24%) were not meeting regulations for effective care. The prescription of drugs was described by the report as an “area of concern”, with some clinicians not always prescribing appropriately. Patients at several private slimming clinics were treated with medicines without a strong evidence base, for example those not recommended by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (Nice) or the Royal College of Physicians. At “a number of services” inspected, patients were not told the medicine they were given was unlicensed, despite laws which require information to be given to people on the licence status and any possible side-effects.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.