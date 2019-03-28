Probation services ‘irredeemably flawed’, says chief inspector

Tens of thousands of offenders are being supervised under an “irredeemably flawed” system, a watchdog has warned. In a highly critical assessment, Chief Inspector of Probation Dame Glenys Stacey said the public could be a “lot safer” than is currently the case. She flagged up a catalogue of problems including a national staff shortage, sub-standard performance of private providers and shortcomings in efforts to keep victims safe. Probation services, which manage more than a quarter of a million offenders a year in England and Wales, have been part-privatised for the last five years. Dame Glenys said public ownership is a “safer option” for the core work.

Her annual report, published on Thursday: – Reveals white noise is being used to stop private conversations between probation staff and offenders being overheard when meetings take place in open booths; – Suggests a lack of judicial confidence in probation and community punishments may be leading to more custodial sentences in borderline cases; – Warns the number of probation professionals is at a “critical” level, with too much reliance on unqualified or agency staff; – Says eight out of 10 Community Rehabilitation Companies (CRCs) inspected since January last year were rated “inadequate” for implementation and delivery of probation supervision, while the National Probation Service (NPS) is performing better overall; – Finds the NPS and CRCs should do more to keep victims safe and safeguard children. Individuals subject to probation include inmates preparing to leave jail, ex-prisoners living in the community post-release and people serving community or suspended sentences. Under an overhaul known as Transforming Rehabilitation, 35 probation trusts were replaced in 2014 by the public-sector NPS and 21 privately-owned CRCs. High-risk cases are supervised by the NPS with all other work assigned to CRCs. The shake-up, introduced under then-justice secretary Chris Grayling, was designed to drive down reoffending but it has been heavily criticised by MPs and watchdogs. Dame Glenys said: “The probation model delivered by Transforming Rehabilitation is irredeemably flawed. “Above all, it has proved well-nigh impossible to reduce probation services to a set of contractual requirements.”

