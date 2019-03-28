Oil tanker hijacked by rescued migrants arrives in Malta

An oil tanker that was hijacked by more than 100 migrants it had rescued at sea has arrived in a Maltese port, after armed forces restored control to the captain.

Malta's armed forces had taken control of the Turkish El Hiblu 1 tanker, which had been seized by migrants off the coast of Libya on Wednesday after it rescued them in the Mediterranean Sea.

The tanker has arrived at a port in the capital Valletta on Thursday morning and military said the migrants would be turned over to police for investigation.

Italy's interior minister, Matteo Salvini, had earlier called the migrants "pirates" and said they would not be allowed to dock in Italy.

He said the ship had rescued about 120 people and described what happened as "the first act of piracy on the high seas with migrants".