The Royal Rota: Special edition from Cuba on a historic visit

This is The Royal Rota - our digital series where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.

In this episode, Chris and ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson are in Havana, where Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have finished a three-day tour of the country.

Chris and Lizzie are joined by CNN Royal Correspondent Max Foster to debrief a historic trip.