Thousands stranded as Icelandic airline Wow Air stops flying

Thousands of passengers have been left stranded as Wow Air has stopped flying.

In the early hours of Thursday morning the Icelandic airline said it had cancelled the day’s flights while completing an agreement with a group of investors over raising new funds.

But it later announced it has “ceased operation”, with all future flights cancelled.

The carrier connected Europe and North America via Reykjavik, with UK flights serving London Gatwick, London Stansted and Edinburgh.

One passenger took to Twitter to share her frustration. Travel blogger Ann wrote: