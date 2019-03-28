'Plenty of sunshine' expected across the UK with highs of 17C

Early morning patches of mist, fog and frost will clear readily to leave most areas fine and dry with plenty of sunshine.

Cloud will be thicker at times across southeast England, but even here the sun should poke through during the afternoon.

Skies will tend to stay cloudier across northwest Scotland though with some drizzly rain over the hills and winds will be brisk here with gales in exposure.

For most however, winds will be light and in the increasingly strong spring sunshine temperatures will reach highs of 17 Celsius (63 F).