‘Workers trapped’ as fire breaks out in office building in Bangladesh capital

Firefighters in Bangledesh are working to douse a fire in an office block in the country's capital. Authorities fear people have been trapped inside after the blaze raced through the 21 floor FR Tower in Dhaka's Banani commercial district. Nineteen engines have been sent to the scene with a military helicopter joining attempts to put out the fire.

A helicopter has joined the operation to put out the fire. Credit: AP

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties, although some reports said several people fell from the building whilst trying to escape the fire. Tushar-or-Rashid, an employee of the Vivid Holidays tour company on the building's first floor, said the fire began above them. "All of our staff have come out safely but we don't know what happened to the people who work in the upper floors," he said. The fire follows another in the city earlier this year in which claimed the lives of 70 people. It took firefighters 10 hours to put out the blaze after it took hold in a densely-packed shopping area.

Authorities fear people have been trapped inside the building. Credit: AP