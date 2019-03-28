Wow Air: Your rights if your flight has been cancelled by the Icelandic airline

Icelandic airline Wow Air announced on Thursday that all flights are cancelled - leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Many passengers heard the news as they were about to board planes, and are stuck at airports across Europe.

The airline announced it has “ceased operation” as of March 28, after initially cancelling the day’s flights while completing an agreement with a group of investors over raising new funds.

The Civil Aviation Authority said travel firms with an Atol licence are responsible for making alternative arrangements to bring their customers home if they are currently overseas with a Wow Air booking.

So what can Wow Air passengers do amid the cancellations and what are their rights?

How will passengers reach their destination?

Passengers are advised to check available flights with other airlines.

Some airlines may offer flights at a reduced rate, so-called rescue fares, in light of the circumstances. Information on those airlines will be published, when it becomes available.