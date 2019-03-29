Brexit knocking confidence of Scottish businesses, survey suggests

More than a quarter of Scottish companies feel Brexit is having a negative impact on expectations for their business activity, according to new research.

The latest Bank of Scotland Business Barometer found 28% of firms felt this way in March, compared to 15% a month earlier.

Businesses reported lower confidence in their own prospects at 10%, having been 17% the previous month.

This figure combined with views toward the economy as a whole brought confidence level on the barometer to minus 3%, an eight-point drop month-on-month.