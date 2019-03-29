MPs reject Theresa May's Brexit deal in 'last chance' third vote

This was the moment MPs voted to reject Theresa May's deal for the third time:

MPs have rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal in a 'last chance' third vote held on the day which had been earmarked as the day the UK would leave the EU. After a heated debate, it lost by a majority of 58 - with 344 voting against the motion, compared to 286 voting in its favour. It means the default position now is for the UK to leave on April 12, with or without a deal. Speaking after the results of the vote were announced, the Prime Minister said the implications of the vote were "grave".

She added: "I fear we are reaching the limits of the process in this House."

I think it should be a matter of profound regret to every member of this House that once again we have been unable to support leaving the European Union in an orderly fashion. The implications of the House's decision are grave. The legal default now is that the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on 12 April - in just 14 days' time. This is not enough time to agree, legislate for and ratify a deal, and yet the House has been clear it will not permit leaving without a deal. And so we will have to agree an alternative way forward. – Theresa May

The Withdrawal Agreement had previously been voted down twice, but was allowed to go before the House of Commons a third time as it did not include the Political Declaration.

The Withdrawal Agreement argues the terms of actually leaving the EU, including terms on future trade and the Irish backstop - while the Political Declaration sets out plans for a future trade and security relationship with the EU. In her closing remarks of the debate before MPs headed out to cast their votes, Mrs May said the vote on her divorce deal had been "the last opportunity to guarantee Brexit". In the wake of its defeat, President of the European Council Donald Tusk took to Twitter to announce he would call a meeting of the European Council on April 10 - just two days before the new Brexit deadline.

Donald Tusk @eucopresident Follow In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April. #Brexit

Meanwhile, the European Commission said a no-deal Brexit was "now a likely scenario".

Jeremy Corbyn called for Mrs May to step aside, and call a general election.

After Mrs May spoke, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn then raised a point of order, in which he called for Mrs May to step aside and for a general election to be held. "The House has been clear this deal now has to change. There has to be an alternative found - if the Prime Minister can't accept that then she must go," he said. "Not at an indeterminate date in the future, but now, so that we can decide the future of this country through a general election." The sentiment was echoed by Tory MP and former Brexit minister Steve Baker, who is deputy chairman of the European Research Group. He said: "This must be the final defeat for Theresa May's Deal. It's finished, and we must move on. "It has not passed. It will not pass. I regret to say it is time for Theresa May to follow through on her words and make way so that a new leader can deliver a Withdrawal Agreement which will be passed by Parliament. "This has been a tragic waste of time and energy for the country. We can waste no more."