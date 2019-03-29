Cancer patients face work-related stress due to lack of help, says charity

An “unacceptable” number of cancer patients are dealing with work-related stress because of a lack of support, a charity has said. More than a quarter (27%) of people with the disease received no assistance to help them return to work after their diagnosis from employers, the government or the NHS, a Macmillan Cancer Support survey found. Meanwhile, one in 10 (10%) said they felt pressured into going back to work before they were ready and 10% said they felt the need to cover up symptoms such as fatigue and sickness when there. The charity warned employers that they could be breaking the law by not supporting people diagnosed with the disease.

Cancer diagnosis is classed as a disability under equality legislation, which means patients are entitled to reasonable changes in the workplace. This includes time off for medical appointments and a more flexible working routine to help deal with symptoms. “Every two minutes, somebody in the UK is diagnosed with cancer and many of these will have to deal with their illness whilst holding down a job,” Moira Fraser-Pearce, director of policy at Macmillan Cancer Support, said. “We know just how important it is to many people to work during their cancer treatment or return to employment afterwards. “A lack of support means an unacceptable amount of people are facing unnecessary work-related stress and anxiety, including potentially losing their jobs which can have a detrimental impact on their finances.”

