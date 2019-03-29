Chicago seeks £99,500 from Empire actor Jussie Smollett to cover investigation costs

Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been ordered to pay £99,500 ($130,000) by Chicago city officials to cover the cost of their investigation into his report of a street attack that they say was fabricated to promote his career.

A letter from the city’s legal department to Smollett and his lawyers said the figure covers overtime worked by more than two dozen detectives and officers who spent weeks looking into the actor’s claim, including reviewing video and physical evidence and conducting interviews.

The letter said these resources “could have been used for other investigations”.

If Smollett fails to pay the fine, city officials could take him to court to seek the reimbursement, as well as fines and court costs, the letter said.

President Donald Trump had earlier said the FBI and the Department of Justice would review the “outrageous” case, calling it a national “embarrassment”.