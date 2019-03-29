Detective who led the inquiry into Jill Dando’s murder says case will never be solved

The detective who led the inquiry into Jill Dando’s murder has said her case will never be solved.

Speaking in a new BBC documentary to mark 20 years since the television presenter’s shooting in Fulham, Hamish Campbell said he did not think any new suspects would ever be brought to court.

His team arrested Barry George on suspicion of murder in 2000, one year after Miss Dando was killed.

Mr George was convicted and imprisoned for eight years, then acquitted and released after a retrial.

Asked by the BBC whether he thought Jill Dando’s murder would ever be solved, Mr Campbell said: “Do I think somebody will come back to court? Probably not, no.”

He said: “Sometimes I felt we were a day away from solving it and other times, I thought ‘no, we’re a long way away’.

“Senior officers were asking ‘what are the likelihoods of this case being resolved?’

”We had over 2,000 people named as potential suspects or responsible. Some actions to trace and eliminate one person might take a day. One action might take two weeks.

“But there’s thousands of them and that’s the issue of managing stranger homicides.