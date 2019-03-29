- ITV Report
Early fog and frost will turn to warm sunshine
Patchy fog and frost across southern and some western areas will steadily clear through the morning, to leave many areas bright with long spells of sunshine.
Cloud will be thicker across Northern Ireland and Scotland with outbreaks of rain across northern Scotland.
Under the cloud it will be cool, whilst in the sunshine it will feel warm with highs of around 17 Celsius (63 F), perhaps even a touch higher across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.