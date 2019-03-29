Frustration among Leavers and Remainers outside Westminster bubble rises as MPs fail to make Brexit progress

Video report by ITV News Midlands Reporter Ben Chapman

Frustration over the lack of progress around Brexit is starting to bubble over in one of England's many northern areas that voted to leave the EU. Sheffield voted in favour of Brexit but it also has one of the highest number of signatories on an online petition calling for Article 50 to be repealed. Laura Greenhalgh, who lives in the city, feels those holding the decision-making powers have overlooked the voice the of the people. She told ITV News: "They invite us in to have a say and the ask us what we think, how we feel but then when it comes to them making decisions, I don't feel like they take any of it into account."

Laura Greenhalgh told ITV News the people's voice is not taken into account when decisions around Brexit are made.

Thamar Osman, who is also from Sheffield, called for officials and MPs to work more closely together. He told ITV News: "If we worked closer together, instead of conflicting with ideas we might be coming to an agreement a lot sooner but it just seems to be like two sides fighting against one another."

Thamar Osman believes officials and MPs should work more closely together.

Their frustration comes as MPs voted against Prime Minister's Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement for a third time. The default position now is for the UK to leave on April 12, with or without a deal. Others told ITV News they have given up on the Government to deliver Brexit and have signed a petition, which has garnered more than five million signatures, to revoke Article 50. Carl Brazier said: "I signed the petition as well because I just don't have faith in this Government to implement the right Brexit deal." Among those voted to leave the UK, there is little room for forgiveness over a delayed Brexit. Pigeon racer, Harold Kime, said: "I don't think the Parliamentarians have realised by it not happening it's their future, because I think the parties that will get in won't be so much Conservatives and Labour but it will be new parties like UKIP."

Pigeon racer, Harold Kime.