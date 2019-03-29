Huawei defends security record as annual sales top $100 billion

Chinese tech giant Huawei annual profits exceeded $100 billion (£76.6 billion) in 2018 for the first time as it continues to face growing scrutiny and security concerns ahead of its planned 5G rollout.

The company's deputy chairman defended the company’s commitment to security as he announced the annual results after a stinging British Government report added to Western pressure.

Guo Ping claimed the British government had put Huawei under greater scrutiny because it was a Chinese company and accused the US of acting unlawfully in its boycott of the company.

Huawei passed Apple last year as the number two global smartphone brand behind Samsung and earlier passed Ericsson as the number one network gear seller.

Chinese officials and some industry analysts have suggested the Trump administration might be exaggerating security concerns to hinder a competitor to US tech brands.

During a press conference to announce the company's annual report, Chairman Guo said the US Government had a "loser's attitude", calling the US "sore" because the most powerful country in the world cannot compete with Huawei in this technology domain