Liverpool indie band Her’s killed in car crash in Arizona, label says

Liverpool indie band Her’s were killed in Arizona while travelling to a show in California, their label has said.

Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading died alongside their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson early on Wednesday, according to a statement by Heist Or Hit.

They had performed in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday and were driving about 350 miles to Santa Ana, California, when the crash happened.

Local reports said four were killed when a vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 10 collided with a van carrying three people shortly after 1am local time.

Police could not confirm the identities of those killed.

Her’s were on their second tour of North America playing 19 shows having released their debut album Invitation To Her’s last year, the label said.

The statement said: “We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label. As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious. Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience.

“To say they were close would be an underestimation of a friendship that was genuinely beautiful to witness; they loved one another like brothers. Musically, Her’s were astonishing. An aptitude for melody, fun, and entertainment combined with a complexity that was as sophisticated as it was stylish.