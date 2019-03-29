Lord Winston calls for cyclist licence plates after challenging ‘abusive’ rider

Scientist and TV presenter Lord Winston has called for cyclists to have licence plates as he told of being attacked by a woman he had spoken to about riding on the pavement.

The IVF pioneer said he had been kicked by the woman when he stopped her as she was cycling through Bloomsbury, central London, on Wednesday.

She became “abusive” and tried to snatch his phone after he pointed out she was breaking the law, he said.

“I went up to her and told her very politely that it was against the law to cycle on the pavement and it was dangerous,” he told The Times.

“I thought she would apologise and walk off but she became very aggressive and was swearing… She then kicked me repeatedly.”

Two passers-by came to his aid, he added.