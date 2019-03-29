Male GPs earn third more than female GPs in NHS, review finds

Male GPs earn about a third more than female GPs in the NHS, according to the initial findings of an independent review into the gender pay gap in medicine.

The interim report, published on Friday, also shows that women are outnumbered in senior medical roles, with 32,000 male consultants to 18,000 female.

The gender pay gap is 33% for GPs and 17% for doctors, the report says.

This means that for every £1 earned by female doctors in the NHS, male doctors earn £1.17.

The review of the gender pay gap in medicine, led by Professor Dame Jane Dacre, was commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in April last year.

While two thirds of doctors who start training are women, they represent fewer than half of consultants, the DHSC said.