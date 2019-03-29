Man flies 13 feet in the air as he clings to giant umbrella after gust of wind blows him away

A man flew 13-feet in the air as he clung to a giant umbrella after a strong gust of wind blew him away.

Vegetable market worker Sadik Kocadalli and two other men tried to secure the umbrella, which was on wheels, during a 10-minute tornado in the town of Kadirli in Turkey.

But despite their best efforts Mr Kocadalli was sent flying Mary Poppins-style with the umbrella.