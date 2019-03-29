Independent Group applies to become political party Change UK to fight European elections

The Independent Group is made up of 11 Labour and Conservative MPs who quit their former parties in February Credit: PA

The Independent Group, set up by MPs who defected from Labour and the Conservatives, has applied to register as a political party in order to be able to fight European elections if they take place this year. The group will stand under the party label Change UK - The Independent Group, if polls are held on May 23. Former Conservative Heidi Allen has been selected as interim leader of the new party. The UK will have to stage elections to the European Parliament as a condition of any further delay to Brexit.

MP Heidi Allen has been named as interim leader of the new Change UK party. Credit: PA

Defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May in a vote on her Withdrawal Agreement in the House of Commons on Friday would greatly increase the likelihood of an application on April 12 for a long extension to the Brexit process. In order to stand candidates in the European polls, conducted on a regional proportional representation system, any group must be registered as a political party with the European Commission.

Ms Allen said: "Today marks a huge step forward on The Independent Group’s journey to becoming a fully-fledged political party, so I am delighted to have been chosen as our interim leader. "If we are to deliver on our ambition to change politics for the better, it is vital that we attract support from people from every walk of life, every political background and none. "Coming into the House of Commons from running my manufacturing business in 2015, I have seen with my own eyes how improved our political system would be if it harnessed the diverse skills and experience of our country. "We in Change UK, as we hope to be known, don’t just dream about a fairer and better future for our country, we are determined to unleash it through hard work, passion and shared endeavour."

The new party is being established by MPs who quit Labour and the Conservatives last month. Credit: PA