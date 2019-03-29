'Does it taste out of this world?' YouTuber eats Big Mac burger sent to space and back

A frozen McDonald's Big Mac burger was sent to space and back in a stunt by British YouTuber Kill'em - who then chowed down on the well-travelled fast food.

Kill'em - real name Tom Stanniland - sent the burger into space strapped to a weather balloon.

He said it travelled around 24 miles up before the balloon popped and it landed back on Earth - specifically, at the training ground of League Two football club Colchester United.

The club's groundskeeper was reportedly thoroughly confused when he stumbled across it, until Stanniland managed to track down his errant snack and called to explain.