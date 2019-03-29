Post Offices running out of 'no-deal Brexit driving permits' - what you need to know

The UK Government confirmed that certain EU countries would not recognise a UK driving licence after 28 March.

UK drivers have expressed anger after some Post Offices around the country have run out of the driving permits required to travel in the EU in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The backlash comes as the UK Government confirmed that EU countries would not recognise a UK driving licence after 28 March. In a statement to ITV News, the Post Office confirmed a high demand for the permits and assured worried travellers that more stock would arrive by 2 April.

Why would UK drivers need an International Driving Permit?

In the event of a no-deal UK driving licences would not be recognised by EU countries.

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, the Government confirmed that EU countries would no longer recognise UK driving licences. Therefore, UK drivers would need to apply for a permit, costing £5.50, from the Post Office, if they wish to drive in European countries after March 28 - the day before the UK was supposed to leave the EU.

How do you apply for a permit?

Bring along a full valid UK photo-card driving licence, a passport-standard photograph, and a valid passport as proof of identification if presenting an older paper version licence. Each permit costs £5.50 and the driver must be a resident of Northern Ireland or Great Britain, have a full UK driving licence and be 18 years old or over.

Does it matter where you're travelling to?

Travelling between European countries could require more than one permit.

The UK issues three types of IDP to UK licence holders who are resident in the UK: the 1926 IDP, the 1949 IDP and the 1968 IDP. Each permit is only valid in certain European countries and it gets complicated if you're travelling between countries within the EU. If you're crossing between Spain and Portugal for example, two different permits will be needed alongside a UK licence. You will need a:

1926 permit to drive in Liechtenstein

1949 permit to drive in Spain, Iceland, Malta and Cyprus

1968 permit to drive in all other EU countries, plus Norway and Switzerland

If you're driving outside the EU you'll need to get a new International Driving Permit, which supersedes the old version.

What has the Post Office said?

The Post Office is the only supplier of the International Driving Permits. Credit: PA