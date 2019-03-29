Q&A: How is this Commons Brexit vote different from before?

Prime Minister Theresa May is bringing her Withdrawal Agreement to the Commons for a vote on Friday – the day the UK had been scheduled to quit the EU. – How is this different from previous votes? MPs will only be voting on part of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, not the whole thing. The Commons will consider the Withdrawal Agreement (WA), which is the legally binding “divorce deal” and covers the UK’s exit from the EU. MPs will not vote on the Political Declaration (PD) element which is non-legally binding and looks at the future relationship Britain will have with the bloc. – What does the WA cover?

John Bercow said the Brexit deal needed to be substantially different before being brought before the Commons again Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The WA deals with matters such as the transition period after the UK formally leaves the EU. It contains proposals for the controversial Northern Irish backstop which is intended as an insurance policy to prevent the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland. And it deals with issues like the financial settlement and citizens’ rights after withdrawal. – Why has the Prime Minister chosen to do it in this way? The move ensures the Government complies with a ruling by Commons Speaker John Bercow that it could not present the Brexit deal to the Commons again for approval unless it was substantially different from previous efforts. Splitting the two elements of the deal means the Government meets the Speaker’s demands after the full Brexit package was heavily defeated by MPs on two occasions.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he will vote against it Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA