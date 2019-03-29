Retailers should stop early Easter egg sales to tackle obesity – charity

A health charity has urged retailers to stop selling Easter eggs too early in the year to help tackle the obesity crisis. With three weeks to go until Easter Sunday, half of the UK public have already bought and eaten at least one Easter-related chocolate treat and almost a quarter (23%) have already bought and eaten at least one full-sized Easter egg, the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) found. More than three-quarters of the public (77%) think supermarkets are selling Easter confectionery too early, the survey suggests.

Some 57% of parents say their child has been tempted by Easter-themed treats displayed near checkouts. And more than two-thirds of people (68%) surveyed think retailers use holidays or special occasions too much to advertise and sell unhealthy food, with 38% claiming that their diet is less healthy than normal when supermarkets push seasonal products. Latest figures suggest that around 27% of UK adults are obese, the highest rate in Western Europe.

