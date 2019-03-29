UK Forecast: Patchy mist and fog tonight

This Evening and Tonight:

Most of England and Wales will be dry all night under clear skies. Patchy frost and fog will form again, especially in the southwest. Scotland and Northern Ireland will be cloudier, with rain in northern Scotland.

Saturday:

England and Wales mostly warm and sunny apart from a few showers in the southeast. Cloud and light rain in southern Scotland moving into northern England, brighter cooler weather following.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast.