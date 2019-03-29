What the papers say – March 29

Brexit is once again a hot topic on the front pages on Friday, on the day Britain had been scheduled to leave the European Union. The Daily Mail urges MPs to “put your country first” as they vote on the Government’s EU Withdrawal Agreement on Friday.

The Daily Express runs with the headline: “Darkest hour for democracy”, and warns that “Brexit must still be delivered”.

Prime Minister Theresa May faces a day of reckoning as she tables a last-ditch vote on her Brexit deal amid warnings she is destined for another defeat, the Daily Telegraph reports.

If the Commons rejects the “stripped-down version” of the deal, Britain faces another year in the European Union, The Times says.

The Sun reports that DUP leader Arlene Foster was urged to save Brexit by backing the PM in the crunch vote.

The Guardian describes the vote as a “final desperate attempt” by Mrs May to secure MPs’ support and says senior Cabinet ministers made clear she must leave No 10 soon whatever happens.

Meanwhile, the i reports that Boris Johnson is “primed and ready” for the top job at No 10.

In other news, the Financial Times reports on a new warning over the security risks posed by Huawei which has raised fresh questions over the company’s involvement in Britain’s mobile network.

The Daily Mirror leads on comments by the former Met detective who led the Jill Dando murder probe, saying he believes her killer will never be caught.

And the Metro reports that figures have shown the use of anti-depressants has almost doubled in 10 years.