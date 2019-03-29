Woman dies in crash after police pursuit

A woman has died and a number of people have been injured in a crash following a police pursuit.

Essex Police said the collision on Parklands, Waltham Abbey, involved three vehicles and happened just before 10pm on Thursday.

The woman died at the scene.

A statement from the force said: “The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as it followed a police pursuit involving one of the cars, which officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit had attempted to stop on the M25.”