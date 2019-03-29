Worshippers urged to attend prayers as normal at mosque cordoned off in stabbing search

A mosque that was sealed off by armed police after a fatal stabbing has urged worshippers to attend Friday prayers as normal.

London Central Mosque was cordoned off by officers hunting for suspects after the victim, believed to be in his early 20s, was found with stab wounds in Cunningham Place, north-west London, at about 6.15pm on Thursday.

Two men are believed to have run towards Regent’s Park and the mosque, which was then searched by police.

Scotland Yard said they were still at large at 11.30pm, though unconfirmed reports from witnesses said they saw two men being detained in handcuffs later on.

By Friday morning, officers had largely left the mosque and the cordon had been lifted, while leaders at the mosque urged worshippers to carry on as normal.