Cities across world go dark to mark Earth Hour

More than 100 landmarks across the UK are switching off their lights to mark this year's Earth Hour, joining others from around the world.

From Buckingham Palace to Edinburgh Castle, lights on famous buildings and structures across the UK went dark for an hour from 8.30pm.

More than 7,000 cities in more than 170 countries and millions of people are expected to take part this year, to send a message to leaders that protecting the Earth should be top of their agenda, WWF said.

In the UK, the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye and the Shard, Cardiff Castle, Liverpool Cathedral, Old Trafford, Brighton Pier and the Eden Project are among the landmarks taking part.

As Europe caught up with Asia and Oceania, the lights on the Eiffel Tower were turned off as Paris joined cities across the world in marking Earth Hour.