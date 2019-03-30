It's no joke as TV comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy leads presidential polling in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy is best known for playing TV roles. Credit: AP

Have you heard the one about the comedian running for office? There are plenty of people who think politicians are a bunch of clowns but this is no joke. Voters in Ukraine head to the ballot box on Sunday to elect a new president - and, according to the latest polls, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who shot to national prominence by playing the role of president in a TV comedy series, is leading the way. He's riding high with a predicted 20.9% share of the vote, ahead of sitting president Petro Poroshenko, with a 13.7% share. Mr Zelenskiy, 41, is famous for his TV portrayal of a school teacher who becomes president after a video of him denouncing corruption goes viral.

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko is trailing in the polls. Credit: AP

Ukrainians will choose from 39 candidates for a president they hope can guide the country of more than 42 million out of troubles including endemic corruption, a seemingly intractable war with Russian-backed separatists in the country’s east and a struggling economy. While the poll released on Friday by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology puts Mr Zelenskiy ahead, he appears to be falling far short of enough support to win in the first round. Even before he announced his candidacy, his name was turning up high in pre-election public opinion polls, with potential voters seemingly encouraged by his Servant Of The People TV series – which became the name of his party. Like his TV character, Mr Zelenskiy has focused strongly on corruption. He proposes a lifetime ban on holding public office for anyone convicted of corruption and calls for a tax amnesty under which someone holding hidden assets would declare them, be taxed at 5% and face no other measures. He also calls for direct negotiation with Russia on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has surged ahead of his rivals in preliminary polls. Credit: AP

Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister making her third run at the presidency, is currently running third with 9.7%. If no candidate gets an absolute majority of the votes on Sunday, a run-off between the top two will be held on April 21. Nearly a quarter of those who intend to vote say they remain undecided, according to the survey. All the leading candidates advocate Ukraine eventually joining Nato and the European Union, and the election will be closely watched by those organisations for indications of whether Ukraine is developing democratic processes. Concern about the election’s freedom and fairness spiked this week after the country’s interior minister said he was looking into hundreds of claims that campaigners for Mr Poroshenko and Ms Tymoshenko were offering money to voters to support their candidates. Mr Poroshenko, the 53-year-old incumbent, came to power in 2014 with the image of a “good oligarch”. The bulk of his fortune came from the Roshen confectionery company, hence his nickname, the Chocolate King.

Presidential candidate and former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko. Credit: AP