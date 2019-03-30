Eurostar and Southeastern trains to and from London St Pancras suspended after trespasser on tracks

Eurostar and Southeastern services have suspended all trains to and from London St Pancras due to a trespasser on the tracks.

Southeastern announced services would not resume until around midday on Saturday.

Eurostar urged customers to cancel their journey or exchange their tickets for another time free of charge.

In a statement, Southeastern said: "Police negotiators have been on site over night trying to talk the trespasser down but as yet have been unable to.

"Unfortunately due to the overhead wires below the person, which have been isolated, Eurostar and High Speed trains to London St Pancras International are unable to run."

National Rail has urged Southeastern customers to use alternative route to and from London.

Passengers will be able to use London Underground on reasonable routes and Fastrack buses between Ebbsfleet International and Gravesend to complete their journeys.