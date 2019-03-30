Premier League launches No Room for Racism campaign

The Premier League has launched the No Room for Racism campaign as part of its commitment to help tackle discrimination on and off the pitch.

Fulham and Manchester City players wore "Kick it out" t-shirts - including Raheem Sterling, who was playing for England when the players were racially abused in Montenegro on Monday.

The campaign runs until Monday April 8, sending a clear message that racism is not acceptable in the Premier League or the wider sport.

Some Fulham fans said they would like to see players being taken off the pitch if they were subjected to racist remarks.