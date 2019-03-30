Fracking ban under consideration in Labour plans for Climate Change Bill

Labour plans to amend new climate change legislation at the Scottish Parliament, including looking at writing in a fracking ban. The Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) Bill will face its first parliamentary hurdle at a Stage 1 debate at Holyrood on Tuesday. The Bill would update laws to increase the greenhouse gas reduction target from the current 80% to 90% by 2050. It would also introduce tougher interim targets of 56% for 2020 and 66% for 2030.

Labour plan to lodge several amendments to the Bill, including looking at whether a fracking ban can be written into the legislation. The move follows the Scottish Government recently announcing its third public consultation on the use of the unconventional oil and gas extraction technique. Ministers announced an “effective ban” on fracking in 2017 but a Court of Session ruling last year found no prohibition against fracking in Scotland. Labour will also lodge amendments calling for a target of net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest and a target of a 77% reduction by 2030. The party also wants a statutory, long-term Just Transition Commission to ensure the changes do not cost jobs or disproportionately hit the poor.

Anti-fracking groups have demonstrated outside the Scottish Parliament Credit: Jane Barlow/PA