Grieve suffers no confidence vote by local Tories

The prominent pro-Remain Tory MP Dominic Grieve has suffered a vote of no confidence by his local Conservative Party.

The chairman of the Beaconsfield Constituency Conservative Association Jackson Ng said the no confidence vote motion was passed at the association’s annual general meeting.

“Our members had a robust discussion with our MP, Dominic Grieve QC on Brexit before voting on a motion of confidence in him as our MP, which, I can confirm with a heavy heart that he failed to retain,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.