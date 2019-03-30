Home Office to fully launch EU Settlement Scheme

Millions of EU nationals can secure their right to stay in the UK after Brexit from Saturday as the Home Office fully launches its Settlement Scheme. An expert said the department faces an “enormous” task, with more than three million people expected to be eligible to apply to carry on living and working in the country. Some 200,000 have already secured their status during private and public test phases. From Saturday, the EU settlement scheme will be open to citizens of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, which are in the European Economic Area (EEA) but not EU member states, as well as those from Switzerland. Following the full launch, applicants can use a wider range of documents as proof of their identity and nationality, while those who do not wish to, or cannot, use a mobile phone ID verification app will be able to send in a passport or other document by post.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, said: “The task that lies ahead is enormous. “Over the next couple of years the Government will have to document around 3.5 million EU citizens and their family members – several thousand people per day. “In the large majority of cases, this will be a simple and easy process, both for the applicants and the Government. “But there will also be challenges. Some EU citizens may find it difficult to apply and others simply won’t realise that they have to.” She said the Windrush scandal showed how confusion around legal status can lead to “big problems”, adding: “Even with a well-designed, simple application and a large communications campaign, if the Government wants to get close to 100% coverage, it has a major challenge lying ahead.” Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes said: “I am incredibly proud that our free EU Settlement Scheme launches today because it means that millions of EU citizens living in the UK, who are our friends, family and have made this country their home, can stay regardless of the UK’s relationship with the EU. “More than 200,000 EU citizens have applied during the test phases of the scheme, including 8,000 on the first day of the public test phase. “My message to all EU citizens is that this is a simple and straightforward process and some of the personal experiences I’ve heard have been from EU citizens who received status in a matter of hours.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.