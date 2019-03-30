Honda workers march in bid to save Swindon plant and 3,500 jobs

Workers from the Honda plant in Swindon join a protest march through the town. Credit: PA

Hundreds of Honda workers have taken to the streets in Swindon to protest against the closure of the car manufacturer’s factory in the town. A spokesman for the Unite union said thousands of people had come from across the country and mainland Europe to join the march after the Japanese firm announced it intends to close the plant by 2021. Around 3,500 people in Swindon are set to lose their jobs if the factory closes, with a knock-on effect on more than 15,000 workers in the supply chain across the UK, according to Unite.



A Unite spokesman said: "The thing for us is sending a message to Honda in Japan that this is a community that won’t sit back and allow car manufacturing in the town to end." Len McCluskey, general secretary of Unite, said the manner in which workers found out about the planned closure was "nothing short of disgraceful".

Addressing protesters before the march set off on Saturday, Mr McCluskey said: "We’ve got no intention of allowing this company to close our plant. "For nearly 35 years this world-class workforce has delivered a fantastic profit and significant profitability for this company. "We have strong viable alternatives to put to the company ... we’ll be travelling to Japan with the Government in order to meet the highest individuals in Honda and press them once again to keep the plant open."

A spokesman for Honda said the company recognises it is an "unsettling time" for the community and it is considering proposals, but he stressed “it is not appropriate to pre-empt the outcome". When the company announced the proposed closure in February it said the move came as part of efforts to increase production of electric cars.