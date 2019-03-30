Man invades Moroccan king's motorcade with Pope Francis just yards away in Rabat

Watch how close a man got to the Moroccan king - with Pope Francis just yards away in the joint motorcade.

The man appears to break through a cordon as he ran towards King Mohamed VI in the Moroccan capital on Saturday.

Both the Moroccan king and the Pope appeared seemingly unaware of the incident.

The Pope was welcomed to Rabat for a visit aimed at encouraging Christian-Muslim ties and showing solidarity with Morocco’s ever-growing migrant community.