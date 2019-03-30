- ITV Report
Nicolas Cage files for annulment four days after getting hitched in Las Vegas
Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has beaten his own record for short-lived marriages, filing for an annulment just four days after getting hitched in Las Vegas.
Cage - who ended his second marriage, to Lisa Marie Presley, after three months - tied the knot with his girlfriend Erika Koike at a wedding on March 23.
But on Wednesday, mere days later, court records show he asked for the marriage to be annulled as he claimed he had been too drunk to understand his actions at the time.
The 55-year-old actor, whose real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, said the pair had drank "to the point of intoxication" before the wedding - and argued that he had not been aware of Koike's "relationship with another person".
It's the fourth marriage for the Oscar-winner, having previously wed former waitress Alike Kim, Presley, and fellow actress Patricia Arquette.
How does it compare to other brief celebrity marriages?
- Zsa Zsa Gabor and Felipe de Alba: One day
The late actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor was known for her many marriages - nine, in total. And in 1982 she marked the shortest of all.
She tied the knot with Mexican attorney and actor Felipe de Alba on April 13, and applied for an annulment on April 14.
- Britney Spears and Jason Alexander: Three days
In 2004, the pop singer married childhood friend Alexander while in Las Vegas.
Approximately 55 hours later, it was over, with the star claiming she didn't fully understand what she was doing when she got married.
- Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman: Nine days
Baywatch star Electra and basketball player Rodman got hitched in a 7am wedding, again in Las Vegas.
Nine days later, Rodman sought an annulment, claiming he had been "deeply intoxicated".
- Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds: Two weeks
Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds had been dating for more than a year when they tied the knot on New Year's Day 2008 with an island wedding in Bora Bora.
The ceremony was not legally binding, and they had planned a legal ceremony upon their return.
But the honeymoon period was short-lived, and their (sort of) marriage formally ended two weeks later.
- Lisa-Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage: Three months
Cage was an Elvis fanatic, and his engagement to The King's daughter back in 2002 was even shorter than the marriage. He popped the question, and within 10 days they were wed. But by the November, just three months down the line, it was over.
- Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney: Four months
Hollywood star Renee Zellweger and country music singer Kenny Chesney met at the Tsunami Relief Telethon in January 2005, and got married in the Caribbean in May that same year.
But four months later, Renee applied to have the marriage annulled, citing "fraud".
- Janet Jackson and James DeBarge: Four months
The news that 18-year-old Janet Jackson had eloped with musician James DeBarge, then aged 21, left her family and fans in shock when it broke on September 7, 1984.
It was annulled just four months later.