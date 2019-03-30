Nicolas Cage files for annulment four days after getting hitched in Las Vegas

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has beaten his own record for short-lived marriages, filing for an annulment just four days after getting hitched in Las Vegas.

Cage - who ended his second marriage, to Lisa Marie Presley, after three months - tied the knot with his girlfriend Erika Koike at a wedding on March 23.

But on Wednesday, mere days later, court records show he asked for the marriage to be annulled as he claimed he had been too drunk to understand his actions at the time.

The 55-year-old actor, whose real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, said the pair had drank "to the point of intoxication" before the wedding - and argued that he had not been aware of Koike's "relationship with another person".

It's the fourth marriage for the Oscar-winner, having previously wed former waitress Alike Kim, Presley, and fellow actress Patricia Arquette.