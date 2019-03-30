'Ninja rats' caught on camera fighting off snakes with high-flying kicks

A desert-based rodent has earned itself the name 'ninja rat' after US scientists filmed them leaping into the air to avoid rattlesnakes, with twists and powerful kicks to fight off the predator.

The kangaroo rats' incredible maneouvres were caught on camera - reportedly for the first time - by a group of scientists in the Sanoran Desert in Yuma, Arizona.

They embedded trackers in the rattlesnakes and then followed them at night, using high-speed cameras to capture them as they lay in wait for passing kangaroo rats.

The footage has been slowed down for release as the interactions can quite literally happen in the blink of an eye.

The average human blink takes 150 milliseconds - whereas a rattlesnake launch can happen in 100 milliseconds, and the kangaroo rat's reaction can happen in just 70 milliseconds.

They were also filmed using their moves on one another.