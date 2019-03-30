Scottish landmarks to turn off their lights for Earth Hour

Well-known landmarks across Scotland including the Forth Bridge and the Kelpies are being plunged into darkness to mark this year’s Earth Hour. A number of buildings and structures are turning off their lights from 8.30pm to 9.30pm on Saturday night as part of a call for action to save the planet. The switch-off is part of an annual international event organised by the conservation charity WWF to highlight the impact humans are having on the planet through climate change, pollution, plastic and food production.

The Kelpies will go dark once again Credit: Maverick Photo Agency/PA

Other Scottish landmarks joining the campaign include Edinburgh Castle, Eilean Donan Castle, the Borders’ abbeys, St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney, Clickimin Broch in Shetland, the Titan Crane in Glasgow, the RRS Discovery in Dundee and the Isle of Lewis war memorial. Elsewhere in the world, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Times Square in New York and the Eiffel Tower in Paris are among the sites where lights are being switched off. More than 7,000 cities and millions of people are expected to take part this year to send a message to leaders that protecting the Earth should be top of their agenda, WWF said. This year, as well as switching off for an hour, the environmental charity is asking people to make a pledge to change one thing in their lives that will help protect the planet. Options include restoring nature in your neighbourhood, planning a holiday closer to home, washing clothes at 30 degrees or changing the way you eat.

